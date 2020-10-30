Delhi govt approves over 40 crore to give insurance to lawyers

NEW DELHI : The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Friday approved more than ₹40 crore to provide medical insurance of ₹5 lakh and term insurance of ₹10 lakh to lawyers, who are residents of the national capital, according to Law Minister Kailash Gahlot.

The lawyers will be insured under the Chief Minister Advocates Welfare Scheme, which was announced by the AAP government back in December last year. The AAP government had set aside a corpus of ₹50 crore for the welfare of lawyers under the scheme.

Taking to Twitter, Gahlot wrote, "Honble CM @ArvindKejriwal had last year announced CM Adv Welfare Scheme with an allocated budget of ₹50 Cr. As a final step towards implementation of Scheme, Delhi Cabinet on 29.10.20 has approved expenditure of more than 40.60 Cr for purchase of Life Ins & MediClaim Policies."

CM Kejriwal had in November 2019 set up a 13 member committee, headed by the Supreme Court Bar Association president Rakesh Kumar Khanna, to recommend ways for utilisation of the fund for welfare of advocates.

The committee had recommended group mediclaim policy of ₹5 lakh and a life insurance cover of ₹10 lakh for each lawyer, besides setting up e-libraries and creche facilities in district courts through the fund.

According to the Bar Council of Delhi, 37,135 lawyers are registered voters in Delhi and of these 29,098 are on its rolls and have been verified.

