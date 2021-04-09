Delhi govt asks 115 private hospitals to reserve 50% beds for COVID treatment

In the wake of massive surge in coronavirus cases, the Delhi government asked 115 private hospitals which are registered for COVID-related treatment to reserve at least 50 per cent of their total ICU and wards bed exclusively for COVID patients, PTI reported.

As per the orders that came out on Thursday, the city government said 115 private hospitals having bed strength of 50 or more, or already identified and registered for COVID-related treatment, are directed to reserve at least 50 per cent of their total ICU and wards bed capacity or 1.25 times the Covid ICU and wards beds as on April 8.

Further, these 115 hospitals have the liberty to reserve more beds than required as per the order, it said.

Another order said, in view of the increased cases of COVID-19 here, medical superintendents, medical directors, directors of COVID hospitals are directed to depute sufficient manpower, infrastructure in the holding or triage area with enough oxygen facility to avoid unnecessary wait for completing the admission procedure which may lead to increase in chance of spread of infection further.

It may be ensured that no patient is kept waiting for more than 10 minutes, the order reads.

Meanwhile, the 650-bed Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGGSH) has been converted into a dedicated COVID-19 facility. All non-COVID services have been suspended till further orders, officials said on Friday.

The Delhi government-run hospital played a critical role in combatting the pandemic in the city last year. The national capital witnessed three waves of the spread of the deadly virus, the last one was in November.

Dr B L Sherwal, Medical Director, RGSSH, said, "We have suspended all non-COVID services as the hospital is now a dedicated COVID facility. The decision was taken late on Wednesday seeing the massive surge in cases. As of now, 200 patients are admitted."

"This surge is massive and people really need to be careful and follow all COVID safety measures. We had zero patients on March 5, and now 200. That too in the last few weeks. Most of the patients are elderly," Sherwal said. The younger population is also getting affected but many of them are in home isolation.

Also, the government on Thursday ordered to increase the total number of beds reserved for COVID19 patients at Lok Nayak Hospital and the GTB Hospital. An ANI report said that the number of beds in Lok Nayak Hospital increased from 1,000 to 1,500, and at GTB Hospital, it was increased from 500 to 1,000.

Delhi on Thursday reported close to 7,500 coronavirus cases, a huge jump in the daily Covid-19 tally. With yesterday's 7,437 fresh Covid cases and 24 deaths, the cumulative total reached 6,98,005 and the death toll rose to 11157. Currently, the active cases stands at 23,181.

(With inputs from agencies)

