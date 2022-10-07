Delhi govt asks adjoining states not to run old buses in city to check pollution

The Delhi government has asked the neighbouring states, including Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, not to deploy old buses in the national capital and also those without a valid pollution certificate
Delhi government is up to all possible measures to check the pollution in the capital region. The government has urged the neighbouring states, including Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, not to send outdated buses or vehicles without a current pollution certificate into the nation's capital, sources informed on Friday.
According to sources, city government representatives from the transport department met virtually with colleagues from other states on Thursday.
"We requested them not to send old buses to Delhi. We told them that they should not send buses older than eight years to the city to help us contain the pollution levels. Another request was also made not to send those buses that do not have valid pollution under control certificates (PUCCs)," said a source privy to the development.
The Supreme Court outlawed the operation of diesel and petrol vehicles in Delhi that were older than 10 and 15 years, respectively, in 2018. Additionally, it had stated that the vehicles in violation would be seized. In accordance with a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order from 2014, vehicles older than 15 years cannot be parked in public areas.
Earlier, 1.25 lakh outdated vehicles registered in Gautam Buddh Nagar were ordered to be removed from the roads as per NGT's order, so as to curb the issue of pollution in NCR.
The Delhi government is carrying out a drive to ensure that buses without a valid PUCC do not enter the national capital.
An official said, "We have the air pollution data and are carrying out targeted interventions on the basis of that. It is a well-known fact that Anand Vihar is one of the most polluted places in Delhi. It has an industrial area as well as an ISBT. Our enforcement teams have been stationed at the ISBT from this week to check the PUCC of the buses coming from other states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana."
