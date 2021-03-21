NEW DELHI : The Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi on Sunday urged commercial vehicle owners to convert half of their fleet to electric in the next two years, saying a 5% interest subvention scheme will be soon launched for them.

Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said the government plan to allow electric goods carriers to ply on the streets of the national capital at all hours.

Gahlot urged commercial vehicle owners to move from conventional to fully electric vehicle fleets under the 'Switch Delhi' campaign by 2025. He said many companies are eager to switch to electric vehicles but struggling due to lack of financing.

The minister said "the Delhi government has taken a pioneering step in reducing the rate of interest by introducing the interest subvention scheme of five per cent which will be offered through the Delhi Finance Corporation (DFC). This scheme is at the advanced stage of drafting and will be announced soon."

The scheme can be availed by all range of vehicles and will ensure easy access of finance to fleet companies willing to upgrade their fleet to electric, the minister added.

Gahlot said the Electric Vehicle policy of the Delhi government provides the most favourable policy framework across the country for commercial vehicles to transition to electric vehicles, including financial incentives, low-interest loan, and exemption from no-entry restrictions.

"By switching to electric vehicles, the commercial fleet owners would not only take a step towards ensuring the better air quality in the national capital but can save up to ₹22,000 annually by switching to electric fleets," he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via