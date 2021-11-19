Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi govt asks motorists to get colour-coded stickers for fuel identification

Air pollution: Vehicles ply amid low visibility due to a thick layer of smog
1 min read . 09:22 PM IST Livemint

  • The colour-coded stickers by motorists help enforcement personnel visibly identify fuel type of a vehicle during checks on the roads in view of the alarming levels of air pollution.

As Delhi's air quality remains in poor quality, the Transport department of the Delhi government has asked motorists to get colour-coded fuel stickers for their vehicles.

The colour-coded stickers help enforcement personnel visibly identify fuel type of a vehicle during checks on the roads in view of the alarming levels of air pollution.

The display of chromium-based hologram stickers on all vehicles registered in NCT of Delhi are mandatory as per a Supreme Court order and the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, said a notice issued by the department on Friday.

"The owners of old vehicles are advised to approach dealers concerned for affixing Chromium based hologram stickers on the windshield of their vehicles depending on the relevant class of fuel," it said.

Vehicles registered prior to April 2019 did not come with these stickers -- blue for petrol or CNG and orange for diesel vehicles.

According to the rules, owners of vehicles without sticker are liable to be slapped with a fine of 10,000 compoundable to 5,500 for the offence.

"We are only increasing awareness about these stickers and no enforcement drive is planned in near future," said a Transport department officer.

The stickers also contain details like the registration number, registering authority, a laser-branded PIN, and the engine and chassis numbers of the vehicles.

The Delhi government has announced emergency measures to reduce pollution in the national capital region. There will be 100% from home for the government departments till November 21.

The government has decided to put a ban on entry of all vehicles in the city except those meant for essential services.

Construction and demolition work has also been banned till November 21 in Delhi, while schools and other educational institutes will remain closed in the national capital until further orders

