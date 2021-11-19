Delhi govt asks motorists to get colour-coded stickers for fuel identification

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The display of chromium-based hologram stickers on all vehicles registered in NCT of Delhi are mandatory as per a Supreme Court order and the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, said a notice issued by the department on Friday.
"The owners of old vehicles are advised to approach dealers concerned for affixing Chromium based hologram stickers on the windshield of their vehicles depending on the relevant class of fuel," it said.
Vehicles registered prior to April 2019 did not come with these stickers -- blue for petrol or CNG and orange for diesel vehicles.
According to the rules, owners of vehicles without sticker are liable to be slapped with a fine of ₹10,000 compoundable to ₹5,500 for the offence.
"We are only increasing awareness about these stickers and no enforcement drive is planned in near future," said a Transport department officer.
The stickers also contain details like the registration number, registering authority, a laser-branded PIN, and the engine and chassis numbers of the vehicles.