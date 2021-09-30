Delhi govt asks people not rush to stores, hoard liquor as privately-run alcohol shops shut down

Under its new excise policy, the Delhi government has allocated fresh licences to private firms for 850 shops that will enter retail business from November 17

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Delhi: As the city stares at a possible shortage of alcohol and crowding outside vends owing to closure of 260 privately-run liquor shops, the Delhi government on Thursday assured that steps are being taken to ensure people don't face problems, saying state-run vends have been instructed to keep sufficient stocks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Delhi: As the city stares at a possible shortage of alcohol and crowding outside vends owing to closure of 260 privately-run liquor shops, the Delhi government on Thursday assured that steps are being taken to ensure people don't face problems, saying state-run vends have been instructed to keep sufficient stocks.

Under its new excise policy, the Delhi government has allocated fresh licences to private firms for 850 shops that will enter retail business from November 17. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Under its new excise policy, the Delhi government has allocated fresh licences to private firms for 850 shops that will enter retail business from November 17. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

In view of this, all the private liquor vends were directed to shut shop by September 30. The remaining liquor stores run by Delhi government agencies will also wrap up business on November 16. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In view of this, all the private liquor vends were directed to shut shop by September 30. The remaining liquor stores run by Delhi government agencies will also wrap up business on November 16. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During this transition period of nearly one-and-half-month, only government-run shops will open which is likely to cause shortage and other problems.

During this transition period of nearly one-and-half-month, only government-run shops will open which is likely to cause shortage and other problems.

In a statement, the Delhi government said the national capital is going to witness a transition phase in the liquor management.

In a statement, the Delhi government said the national capital is going to witness a transition phase in the liquor management.

"However, the Delhi government is putting its best foot forward to ensure that the residents do not face much of a problem, " it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"However, the Delhi government is putting its best foot forward to ensure that the residents do not face much of a problem, " it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Government owned liquor shops have been instructed to make sure they have sufficient stocks to fulfil the demand during this period. The liquor shops have been directed to release payments on time to suppliers so that the supply chains don't get choked," the statement said.

"Government owned liquor shops have been instructed to make sure they have sufficient stocks to fulfil the demand during this period. The liquor shops have been directed to release payments on time to suppliers so that the supply chains don't get choked," the statement said.

"My neighbourhood shop had sold out its stock and started returning customers after which I had to look to other shops in the area. If there is further crisis, I will have to bring my liquor brand from Noida or Ghaziabad," said Laxmi Nagar resident Ramesh Kumar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"My neighbourhood shop had sold out its stock and started returning customers after which I had to look to other shops in the area. If there is further crisis, I will have to bring my liquor brand from Noida or Ghaziabad," said Laxmi Nagar resident Ramesh Kumar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Naresh Goel, president Delhi Liquor Traders Association said the private liquor vends in many areas had already closed after selling out stocks earlier this week.

Naresh Goel, president Delhi Liquor Traders Association said the private liquor vends in many areas had already closed after selling out stocks earlier this week.

"The shortage was visible today as private liquor vends shut shops leading to crowds and long queues outside government owned vends," he claimed.

"The shortage was visible today as private liquor vends shut shops leading to crowds and long queues outside government owned vends," he claimed.

There are around 720 active liquor vends out of which nearly 260 or 40 percent are privately run. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There are around 720 active liquor vends out of which nearly 260 or 40 percent are privately run. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The government expects that sufficient supply at government vends will prevent crowding.

The government expects that sufficient supply at government vends will prevent crowding.

"We expect that in a situation where sufficient supply is maintained, crowding or any other incidents will not take place. We want to reassure the public that they do not need to hoard or rush to stores in this situation as all government-owned shops will continue to function," its statement said.

"We expect that in a situation where sufficient supply is maintained, crowding or any other incidents will not take place. We want to reassure the public that they do not need to hoard or rush to stores in this situation as all government-owned shops will continue to function," its statement said.

Goel said the 260 private vends closing down from September 30, used to gross around ₹20 crore in daily sales. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Goel said the 260 private vends closing down from September 30, used to gross around ₹20 crore in daily sales. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Closure of these shops will create shortage besides revenue loss to the government. Also thousands employed there will be rendered jobless," he said.

"Closure of these shops will create shortage besides revenue loss to the government. Also thousands employed there will be rendered jobless," he said.

The new excise policy aims at revolutionising the consumer experience by replacing the existing liquor vends in the nooks and corners of the city, with swanky liquor stores spread over at least 500 square feet area with walk in facility.

The new excise policy aims at revolutionising the consumer experience by replacing the existing liquor vends in the nooks and corners of the city, with swanky liquor stores spread over at least 500 square feet area with walk in facility.

It stipulates that the new liquor stores will have to be equipped with air-conditioning and CCTV cameras. It also bars selling liquor through grilled shops with people crowding outside on roads and pavements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It stipulates that the new liquor stores will have to be equipped with air-conditioning and CCTV cameras. It also bars selling liquor through grilled shops with people crowding outside on roads and pavements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The policy also provides for various facilities like wine tasting and variety of brands for the consumers.

The policy also provides for various facilities like wine tasting and variety of brands for the consumers.

In the bidding of total 850 liquor vends divided into 32 zones under the new excise policy, the government earlier this month earned around ₹8,911 crore, against the base reserve licence fee of ₹7,039 crore.

In the bidding of total 850 liquor vends divided into 32 zones under the new excise policy, the government earlier this month earned around ₹8,911 crore, against the base reserve licence fee of ₹7,039 crore.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had earlier said the government expected a revenue of ₹10,000 crore after implementation of the new policy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had earlier said the government expected a revenue of ₹10,000 crore after implementation of the new policy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}