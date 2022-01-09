NEW DELHI : Amid rising cases of the novel coronavirus in Delhi, the government has directed private hospitals in the national capital to ensure that healthcare workers treating non-Covid patients , especially in Intensive Care Units (ICU), should maintain Covid appropriate behavior.

In an official statement released on Sunday, the government highlighted the rising cases of Covid-19 in ICUs, dialysis units and hospital wards .

The statement further mentioned that healthcare workers who exhibit symptoms of Covid should not be allowed to work unless their RT-PCR test comes negative.

The statement said that ICUs, hospital wards and dialysis units are potential spreader of the novel coronavirus.

The private hospital authorities should also ensure that all healthcare workers in the hospital should be completely vaccinated as mentioned in the guidelines of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

The private hospitals have also been asked to create an isolation ward within the ICUs and hospital wards to keep new patients in, till their RT-PCR test returns negative result.

The government also asked private hospitals to ensure that all the healthcare workers treating non-Covid patients should also be regularly checked for Covid.

As many as 22,751 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the national hospital in the last 24 hours, taking the positivity rate to 23.53%, said the state health department on Sunday.

