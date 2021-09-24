1 min read.Updated: 24 Sep 2021, 12:04 PM ISTLivemint
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has directed all state-run alcohol outlets to maintain sufficient stocks to deal with a possible shortage in the coming days as all private liquor shops are set to wind up their business by September 30, officials told PTI.
Under the New Excise Policy, around 260 privately-run liquor vends in the city will close down on September 30. Of the total around 850 liquor shops in Delhi, only those operated by Delhi government agencies will continue retail sale till November 16.