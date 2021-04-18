The AAP-led Delhi government today asked all nursing homes and private hospitals providing coronavirus-related treatment in Capital to reserve nearly 80% of their ICU and ward bed capacity for Covid-19 patients.

The notice issued by the medical superintendent, nursing homes stated that the occupancy of ICU beds and ward beds for Covid-19 patients in 115 private hospitals has reached "almost 100% and 90%", respectively.

The order said: "Therefore, to further augment bed capacity, all nursing homes and private hospitals providing COVID-related treatment are directed to reserve 80% of their ICU beds and ward beds for the treatment of coronavirus patients."

Besides, the Delhi government has also urged the Railways to arrange up to 5,000 beds by deploying Covid-care coaches at the Shakur Basti and the Anand Vihar stations in view of the rising number of cases in Capital.

In a letter to Railway Board Chairman Suneet Sharma, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev said there has been a tremendous increase in COVID-19 cases in the national capital in the recent past, resulting in high number of serious cases requiring treatment in hospitals.

'Urgent need for more number of Covid bed facilities'

"In the GNCTD (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi), as of now, the facilities at government and private hospitals available are getting strained and there is an urgent need for more number of COVID bed facilities to cope up with the ever-increasing demand of COVID-19 patients who require admissions in hospitals," he said.

"I therefore, request you to kindly arrange COVID bed facilities at the Anand Vihar and the Shakur Basti railway stations with full logistical support, requisite medical and paramedical staff and oxygen facilities etc. on an emergent basis," Dev said.

Further, it would be grateful if the railways identifies more such facilities "up to a level of 5,000 beds, as was done last year, so as to meet the huge demand of beds arising out of an ever-increasing surge in positive cases this time in the NCT of Delhi," he said in the letter dated April 17.

25,500 new Covid cases in Delhi, positivity rate at 30%

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that around 25,500 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in the Capital and the positivity rate has increased to nearly 30% in a span of 24 hours.

He also said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital has sought the Centre's help in ensuring adequate beds and supply of oxygen for COVID-19 patients.

Less than 100 ICU beds are vacant in Delhi hospitals and the situation is worsening every moment, Kejriwal said.

The Centre should reserve at least 7,000 of the 10,000 beds in the hospitals run by it in Delhi as COVID beds and ensure immediate supply of oxygen, he said.

In the next two-three days, the Delhi government will come up with 6,000 beds at the Yamuna Sports Complex, Radha Swami Satsang Beas premises and in schools. It is also arranging high-flow oxygen beds for the patients, the chief minister added.

Of the 4,136 ICU beds reserved for coronavirus patients in Delhi hospitals, only 80 were vacant around 2 pm on Sunday, according to the city government's "Delhi Corona" mobile application.

Of the 17,588 Covid ward beds available in the Capital, 14,215 were occupied.

