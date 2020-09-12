"It is clarified that as per provisions of Section 3(1)(a) of the NCT of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second Act, 2011, which has been extended up to December 31, 2020, 'bastis', which have come up before January 1, 2006, are protected and shall not be removed without orderly arrangement for relocation and rehabilitation of dwellers, in accordance with the provisions of the DUSIB Act, 2010," said the letter.