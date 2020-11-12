The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government has decided to ban community Chhath Puja celebrations at Ghats to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday.

Earlier, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) has instructed officials to ensure that Chhath Puja this year is not performed at public places, river banks and temples in Delhi, citing the recent rise in Covid-19 cases in the national capital.

The Chhath Puja is celebrated in the national capital in a big way by the natives of Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh. The two-day festival, falling on 20, 21 November this year, involves worship of the Sun God at a water body like a river, pond or tank.

More details awaited





