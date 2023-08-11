comScore
Delhi: Govt bans mobile phones for students, teachers inside classroom, labs, playground
Delhi government has prohibited mobile phones in the classrooms in both public and private schools. According to the latest notification by the Directorate of Education (DoE), “Parents should ensure that their children do not bring mobile phones into the school premises. If students bring mobile phones to school, then the school authority should arrange to keep them in a locker and return the mobile phones to the students after school".

The order added that teachers and other staff have also been asked to avoid using mobile phones in places like classrooms, playgrounds, laboratories, and libraries where teaching and learning activities take place.

School authorities have been asked to provide helpline numbers where students and parents can call in case of an emergency.

Separately, the Delhi government has announced that French, German, and Japanese languages will be taught in 58 government schools. The order is being implemented as a pilot project for students of Classes 6 and 7.

As per the order by the Directorate of Education, "In order to prepare the students to face the challenges in the new globalized professional world and to enhance the linguistic skills of the students, Directorate of Education, GNCT Delhi has decided to introduce three foreign languages- French, German and Japanese in 58 government schools (two schools in each zone) as Pilot Project in the Academic Session 2023-24 in a phased manner".

In another development, Delhi government schools' teachers will mark the attendance of students online using tabs or a school computer system. The manual attendance will not be considered anymore. The attendance record will have a bearing on final examinations, according to an official circular.

"Online attendance records will be considered final for examinations. The attendance data of the students submitted online by the class teacher and school will be reflected at HQ level," the DoE said.

The DoE added it is crucial for students to be present in school and actively engage in the learning process.

Updated: 11 Aug 2023, 08:17 AM IST
