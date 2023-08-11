Delhi: Govt bans mobile phones for students, teachers inside classroom, labs, playground1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 08:17 AM IST
Delhi govt bans mobile phones in classrooms, introduces foreign language classes, and implements online attendance system.
Delhi government has prohibited mobile phones in the classrooms in both public and private schools. According to the latest notification by the Directorate of Education (DoE), “Parents should ensure that their children do not bring mobile phones into the school premises. If students bring mobile phones to school, then the school authority should arrange to keep them in a locker and return the mobile phones to the students after school".