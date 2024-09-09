Delhi govt bans production and sale of firecrackers till January 1 to control air pollution

  • Delhi air pollution: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the ban also covers online sale/delivery of firecrackers

Livemint
Published9 Sep 2024, 02:53 PM IST
PTI file photo
PTI file photo(HT_PRINT)

Delhi air pollution: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced on Monday that the AAP government has banned the production, sale and use of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1 next year to control air pollution in the coming winter season.

“The ban on the production, storage, sale and use of firecrackers will remain in force till January 1, 2025," Rai said in a statement. The Environment Minister said the ban also covers online sale/delivery of firecrackers.

He also said an action plan would be prepared in collaboration with the Delhi Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, and the Revenue Department to strictly implement the ban.

The ban is part of the Delhi government's winter action plan, which is based on 21 focus points to control air pollution.

First Published:9 Sep 2024, 02:53 PM IST
