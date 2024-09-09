Delhi air pollution: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced on Monday that the AAP government has banned the production, sale and use of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1 next year to control air pollution in the coming winter season.

“The ban on the production, storage, sale and use of firecrackers will remain in force till January 1, 2025," Rai said in a statement. The Environment Minister said the ban also covers online sale/delivery of firecrackers.

He also said an action plan would be prepared in collaboration with the Delhi Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, and the Revenue Department to strictly implement the ban.