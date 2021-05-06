Delhi government has capped the maximum prices that private ambulance services can charge in the national capital. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it has come to their notice that private ambulance services in Delhi are charging illegitimately.

To avoid this practice, Delhi government has capped the maximum prices that private ambulance services can charge. Strict actions will be taken against those who violate the order, Kejriwal said.

The maximum prices for Private Patient Transport Ambulance, Basic Life Support Ambulance and Advanced Life Support Ambulance shall be capped in Delhi as under:

View Full Image Delhi govt has capped maximum prices that private ambulance services can charge.

Delhi on Thursday reported 335 deaths, 19,133 new Covid infections, and 20,028 recoveries in the last 24 hours. With this, the overall caseload of the city has surged to 12,73,035 and the fatalities have climbed to 18,398, according to Delhi's health bulletin. This is the third time in the last four days that the number of new cases remained below 20,000.

