Delhi govt caps maximum prices that private ambulance services can charge

Delhi on Thursday reported 335 deaths, 19,133 new Covid infections, and 20,028 recoveries in the last 24 hours. With this, the overall caseload of the city has surged to 12,73,035 and the fatalities have climbed to 18,398, according to Delhi's health bulletin. This is the third time in the last four days that the number of new cases remained below 20,000.

