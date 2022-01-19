The Delhi government signed an agreement with the Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) on Wednesday for installation of charging and battery swapping stations for electric two, three and four wheelers at cluster bus depots of its Transport Department.

"Under the leadership of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi becomes the first state to provide rebate on the interest rate of loans for EVs. The transport department today signed an MoU with CESL to expedite roll out of the scheme. This will make EVs more affordable to masses," state mininster Kailash Gahlot said.

"In addition, we have also signed an MoU with CESL to accelerate creation of charging infrastructure at 14 depots to create a network of accessible charging stations to further promote adoption of EVs in Delhi. We are One step closer to making Delhi the EV capital of India," he further said.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the Transport department, the CESL has agreed to procure, install, operate and maintain charging units and related infrastructure at its cost and expense, said a Transport department statement.

The charges for usage of location will be paid by CESL to Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) every month at the rate of one rupee per kWh of energy dispensed, it said.

If the space required by the concessionaire is more than 3 ECS (Equivalent Car Space) then ₹2,000 extra would be levied per ECS per month. Initially, the contract period is of 10 years, it said.

According to the MoU, the CESL will start the work immediately and will finish the installation of all stations in the next four months.

The location assessment survey at various DTC cluster bus depots at Rani Khera-I, Rani Khera-II, Rani Khera-III, Rajghat, Dilshad Garden, Seema Puri, Bawana Sec-1, Bawana Sec-5, Kanjhawala, Kair, Dichaon Kalan, Dwarka Sec-22, Rewla Khanpur, and Chhatarpur have been identified jointly by the department and EESL for setting up of the facility.

The real-time status and availability of charging points will also be available on the ONE DELHI app, once installation work is complete.

The CESL will also reduce carbon footprint and wherever feasible, will integrate solar rooftop and Battery Storage systems (BSS) with the installation of charging infrastructure, to use renewable energy to power the charging stations, the statement added.

