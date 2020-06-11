Delhi govt, civic bodies took adequate steps for safety of safai workers: HC

NEW DELHI : The Delhi High Court has observed that Delhi government and civic authorities in the national capital have taken adequate steps to ensure safety of ''safai karamchaaris'' during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“On a perusal of the affidavits and the material placed on record, we are satisfied that adequate steps have been taken by the State and civic authorities to ensure the safety of the Safai Karamcharis. We have also perused the WHO Guidelines filed by the petitioner. The affidavits filed by various Municipal Corporations would show that by and large, the Guidelines laid down by the WHO are being adhered to. It has come on record that PPE Kits are being provided on a daily basis to the Safai Karamcharis required to enter Containment zones and these PPE Kits are not reused," the court said.

“The affidavits also indicate that adequate number of masks (surgical and N-95) and gloves are being provided to the Safai Karamcharis. The Bio medical waste is also being disposed of in accordance with the mandate of the Pollution Control Board," it added.

“The Advisory issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is clear and it recommends against spraying of individual or group. It states that use of chemical disinfectant is physically and psychologically harmful for human beings. In view of this, the action of the Municipal Corporations in not setting up sanitizing cubicles is justified. No further directions are therefore necessary in this regard," the order further said.

The observations of the bench came while disposing of the separate pleas by social activist Harnam Singh and the All India Municipal Corporation Staff Union seeking direction to the authorities to provide personal protective gear to sanitation workers who are carrying out their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The plea had also sought direction to carry out testing of all the Safai Karamcharis/sanitation workers and their immediate families for Covid-19 infection within 48 hours.

The plea sought direction to the respondents to adhere to the various provisions of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and Their Rehabilitation Act, 2013.

The other plea filed by the All Municipal Corporation Staff Union. This writ petition also highlighted dangers and problems faced by the sanitation workers in the city, and prayed for a direction to the respondents to issue proper safety gears to the sanitation workers, install sanitizing cubicles in each ward and follow Guidelines issued by the Pollution Control Board for the management of Bio medical waste.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via