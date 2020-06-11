Delhi govt, civic bodies took adequate steps for safety of safai workers: HC

“On a perusal of the affidavits and the material placed on record, we are satisfied that adequate steps have been taken by the State and civic authorities to ensure the safety of the Safai Karamcharis. We have also perused the WHO Guidelines filed by the petitioner. The affidavits filed by various Municipal Corporations would show that by and large, the Guidelines laid down by the WHO are being adhered to. It has come on record that PPE Kits are being provided on a daily basis to the Safai Karamcharis required to enter Containment zones and these PPE Kits are not reused," the court said.