Delhi govt completely abolishes police license requirement for THESE 7 types of business establishments | Check list

If you are planning to start a new business in the national capital, there may be high chances that you won't require a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Delhi Police to run your operations. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday announced that several business establishments will now be exempted from acquiring police licenses.

Calling it a “historic” public welfare order for Delhi, the CM said this new decision will simply the process, save time and cost, and give a big boost to ease of doing business in the Capital.

Here is the full list of exempted businesses Swimming pools

Restaurants

Hotel/Motels

Discotheques

Guest Houses

Video Game Parlours

Amusement Parks

Will you still need permissions from MCD, NDMC? While these business establishments may not require a police license, they would still have to apply for permissions from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the Delhi Cantonment Board, the CM said.

"This was a long-pending demand of the people and business community of Delhi for over 40 years. Nearly 25,000 establishments were getting delayed and around 10 to 20 lakh people associated with them were suffering due to this public management bottleneck. That ends today," Gupta said.

"Double licensing used to create confusion about who would do what. With this reform, we are bringing in a single-window system to ensure transparency and efficiency. This is the benefit of a double-engine government," the chief minister added.

'Police to focus more on core duties' CM Rekha Gupta said that with the police being relieved of the responsibility of issuing licences to businesses, the Delhi Police will now have more time to focus on their core duties such as crime control, women's safety and public security.

“Now the police will be able to focus their full attention on public safety, law and order. This will increase transparency and accountability in the entire licensing process... Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, our party is working to create a liberal environment for business in Delhi,” she added.

With this major reform, police will now be able to dedicate their energy and resources to actual policing, she added.

Gupta also said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had made it clear that police should not be burdened with non-core functions like issuing business licences. The subject of policing in Delhi falls under the jurisdiction of the Union Home Ministry.