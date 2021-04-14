The Delhi government has also directed 19 private hospitals to reserve at least 80% of their ICU beds for COVID-related treatment.
Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Delhi government today notified the full list of hotels that are to be linked to hospitals mentioned against their names for converting them into extended COVID hospitals. Earlier speaking to the media, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, "Currently we have 13,000 beds and there is no shortage of ventilators. Patients from Delhi and other states are being admitted."
In view of surge in #COVID19 cases & in order to augment COVID hospital bed capacity, these hotels are to be linked to hospitals mentioned against their names for converting them into extended COVID hospitals: Delhi Govt pic.twitter.com/nUnzzFtfaP