Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Delhi government today notified the full list of hotels that are to be linked to hospitals mentioned against their names for converting them into extended COVID hospitals. Earlier speaking to the media, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, "Currently we have 13,000 beds and there is no shortage of ventilators. Patients from Delhi and other states are being admitted."





In view of surge in #COVID19 cases & in order to augment COVID hospital bed capacity, these hotels are to be linked to hospitals mentioned against their names for converting them into extended COVID hospitals: Delhi Govt pic.twitter.com/nUnzzFtfaP — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2021

Elaborating on the arrangements that have been made, the Health Minister said the Central government has provided 1,100 beds and talks are going on to add more hospital beds.

He said that 286 out of 5,525 COVID Care Centres are occupied in Delhi. To set up more centres, banquets halls and hotels will be included soon, he added.

The Health Minister said that there is no slowdown in COVID cases, the numbers of coronavirus cases are rapidly increasing and appealed to people to stay home.

"The numbers of hospital beds (for availability) is being revised twice a day on the Delhi Corona App," he said adding that people should visit hospitals only after going through the app.

The Delhi government has also directed 19 private hospitals to reserve at least 80 per cent of their ICU beds for COVID-related treatment.

Eighty-two private hospitals have been asked to set aside at least 60 per cent of their ICU beds for coronavirus patients, according to the order issued by the Directorate General of Health Services





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via