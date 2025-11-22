Delhi govt declares 25 November as public holiday to mark Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib

The Delhi Government has declared 25 November 2025 as a Public Holiday to commemorate the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said in a post on social media.

“The Delhi Government has decided to declare 25 November 2025 as a Public Holiday to commemorate the sacred occasion of the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji. May Guru Sahib’s timeless message of courage, compassion, and freedom of faith continue to guide and inspire us in our collective journey ahead,” stated the Delhi CM.