Day after Delhi registered 1,101 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest daily count this year, cinema halls, shopping malls, metros and religious places will now bore the burden and tag of being 'super-spreaders'.

The Delhi Government on Wednesday decided to place cinema halls, malls, metros and religious under 'super spreader' zones in wake of an increasing number of Covid-19 cases.

"All DMS have been instructed to increase surveillance in areas," news agency ANI quoted the Delhi Government as saying.

Delhi on Tuesday reported 620 recoveries and four deaths. As per the Health Department, the total count of cases in the city has gone up to 6,49,973 including 4,411 active cases and 6,34,595 recoveries.

Random Covid tests at Delhi airport, railway station

Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi government has said that random testing for the Covid-19 virus will be held across the national capital's airports, railway and bus stations, amid a surge in infections, which is seen as the emergent second wave of the killer virus.

The directive issued by the Delhi Government said "Random testing of travellers coming from states where corona infection is spreading very fast" should be done.

The government has said that safety measures for coronavirus should be rigorously observed in public places, especially in markets and shopping malls.

The Delhi government also said that random testing will also be held at crowded boarding points for private buses. The district magistrates and senior police officers of all districts were ordered to strictly follow the instructions.

No Holi in public

The Delhi administration has banned all celebrations of Holi, Shab-e-Baraat, and other festivals, in public places.

The national capital will see subdued celebrations, with the authorities encouraging citizens to celebrate within the confines of their homes.

All district magistrates, police, law enforcement authorities have been directed to ensure that that public celebrations and gatherings, congregations during the upcoming festivals like Holi, Shab-e-Baraat, Navaratri, etc. shall not be allowed in public places, public grounds, public parks, markets, and religious places.

Public health experts believe that the resurgence of the deadly virus -- considered the emergent second wave of Covid-19 in the country -- was triggered partially by mutant forms and also because of laxity in observing safety measures including the use of masks and physical distancing.

