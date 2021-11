Delhi govt deploys 15 boats to remove toxic foam from Yamuna river

A man rows a boat through toxic foam floating on the Yamuna river, at Kalindi Kunj, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

1 min read . 09:10 AM IST

Ahead of the Sandhya Arghya on the third day of the Chhath puja during which devotees take a dip in the holy water and worship the Sun, boats are being used to clear-off toxic foam from the river.