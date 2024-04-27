‘Delhi govt deserve to be lashed out, saw 140 students in one class,’ says petitioner after High Court observations
On Friday, Delhi High Court rapped the Delhi government over the delay in the supply of textbooks to 2 lakh students
As the tussle between the Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor continues, the Delhi High Court made some vital observations on Friday about the national capital's administration with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in jail. The petitioner in the case, advocate Ashok Aggarwal, made some strong accusations against the Delhi government and claimed that the reality of the highly hyped schools in Delhi differs significantly from the advertisements.