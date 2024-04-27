As the tussle between the Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor continues, the Delhi High Court made some vital observations on Friday about the national capital's administration with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in jail. The petitioner in the case, advocate Ashok Aggarwal, made some strong accusations against the Delhi government and claimed that the reality of the highly hyped schools in Delhi differs significantly from the advertisements.

Ashok Aggarwal said that the Delhi government-run schools lack essential facilities, such as a water supply, uniforms, textbooks, etc.

"The Delhi government deserved to be lashed out. The advertisements they conduct show that they run world-class institutions; however, the reality is entirely different. I have seen several schools of the Delhi government and MCD; I saw 140 students in one class in Delhi...so as three sections sitting together in one class...no water facility and the same condition I witnessed in MCD schools as well," Aggarwal said.

The advocate mentioned the Right to Education Act and reminded the Delhi Government to provide basic facilities to students studying in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) schools.

"The issue is that 8 lakh students study at MCD, and under the Right to Education Act, students are entitled to receive textbooks, notebooks, writing materials, and uniforms. Out of 8 lakh, no student has received any of it. Similarly, 10 lakh students from standard 1 to 8 who come under the Right to Education Act are under the Delhi government. They received notebooks after the High Court lambasted them (Delhi government and MCD). However, none of the students have got books," he said.

Delhi HC slams AAP for prioritising political interests

On Friday, the Delhi High Court rapped the Delhi government over the delay in the supply of textbooks to 2 lakh students. The bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan observed that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal prioritises political interest over national by not resigning after being jailed in the Delhi excise policy case.

"Your client is just interested in power. I don't know how much power you want. The problem is that you are trying to appropriate power, which is why you are not getting power," the bench observed.

