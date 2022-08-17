A requisition has been issued to the employment agencies Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Delhi Subordinates Services Selection Board (DSSSB) to fill 10,980 of the 17,256 open positions for direct recruitment by various Delhi government departments, according to authorities on August 16. According to them, the departments have not yet sent the request for applications to the UPSC and the DSSSB to fill the remaining 6,276 positions in the A, B, and C group services.

There are 1,518(A), 8,902(B), and 6,836 openings across several departments in various service categories (C). The effective execution of a department's duties and the prompt provision of public services depend on filling vacant positions.

The services department has gathered and compiled information on open direct recruitment positions in all categories across the city government's various departments at the request of Chief Secretary (Delhi) Naresh Kumar.

After noting the openings, Kumar gave the directive that all departments with open direct recruitment positions send requisitions to the DSSSB/UPSC for filling the positions within three months.

According to a previous directive from the services department, the heads of departments must provide the department within three months with a document stating that all requests have been made to the recruitment agency.

Further, the posts which have not been filled for more than two years would be considered as "deemed abolished" whereas, the newly created posts not filled for more than three years from the date of creation would also be considered as "deemed abolished, it said.

The departments will take measures to revive these posts by referring the recommendations to the Administrative Reforms Department in accordance with the proper procedures after determining their need. According to the order, these departments will start the process of filling these positions once the appropriate authority has given them the go-ahead.

(With PTI inputs)