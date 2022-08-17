Delhi govt direct recruitment: 17,256 vacancies to be filled

A requisition has been issued to the employment agencies Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Delhi Subordinates Services Selection Board (DSSSB) to fill 10,980 of the 17,256 open positions for direct recruitment by various Delhi government departments, according to authorities on August 16. According to them, the departments have not yet sent the request for applications to the UPSC and the DSSSB to fill the remaining 6,276 positions in the A, B, and C group services.

