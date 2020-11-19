Amid novel coronavirus surge, Delhi government on Thursday directed 90 private hospitals to reserve 60% of their total ICU/HDU bed capacity for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

This will increase 2,644 beds in private hospitals for the virus treatment, a statement added.

Furthermore, in an order, it also directed 42 private hospitals to reserve 80% of their total bed capacity for Covid treatment of the patients with immediate effect.

500 isolation beds at COVID care centre at Delhi's Chhatarpur to be converted to beds with oxygen facility. Beds to be ready by the weekend, stated the Ministry of Home Affairs.

To ramp up Delhi’s medical infrastructure, all 75 doctors a251 paramedics from CAPF have reported for duty. 50 doctors and 175 paramedics deployed at Chhatarpur and Shakur Basti COVID care centre. Delhi govt asked to refer patients needing critical care to these facilities, the ministry added.

About 150 ICU beds added in the last three days in Delhi. Also, current capacity of 3,652 ICU beds will be further ramped up. Train coaches with 800 beds at Shakur Basti railway station to become functional. Doctors and paramedics from CAPF to man these coaches, the statement further read.

10 multi-disciplinary teams of MHA has constituted to visit more than 100 private hospitals in Delhi for assessing bed utilisation and testing capacity and to identify extra ICU beds have submitted reports. "Reports Under consideration of DGHS," it read.

Moreover, as a result of Home Minister Amit Shah's review meeting on Delhi’s COVID-19 situation, the ministry stated that more than 28,708 RT-PCR tests have bee conducted on 18 November.

"The capacity of RT-PCR tests to be ramped up to 60,000 per day by end of November," it further said.

Addressing a press conference earlier today, Delhi chief minister Arvid Kejriwal informed that arrangements are being made for over 1,400 ICU beds, including 663 in Delhi government hospitals and 750 at a central government facility. He also added that around 7,500 normal and 446 ICU beds are currently available for COVID-19 patients in Delhi.

"From today we have implemented the decision to reserve 80% ICU beds in all private hospitals for COVID-19 patients. It will increase ICU bed availability by 300-400 for coronavirus patients in Delhi hospitals."

The percentage of normal, non-ICU beds reserved in private hospitals for corona patients, are being increased from 50% to 60% till the peak of the pandemic is there, he said.

Hospitals have also been asked to postpone non-critical planned surgeries for the time being, he added.

The national capital has witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases since October 28, when the daily rise breached the 5,000-mark for the first time, and it crossed the 8,000-mark on November 11. On Wednesday, the infection tally in Delhi rose to over 5 lakh with 7,486 fresh cases reported, while 131 new fatalities, the highest single-day death count till date, took the toll to 7,943.

