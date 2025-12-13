Delhi govt directs 50% staff to work from home as GRAP IV kicks in amid drop in air quality

With rising AQI levels in Delhi and GRAP IV measures in effect, the state government has directed all administrative secretaries and department heads to attend office regularly, while limiting physical staff presence to 50 per cent.

The government's decision comes after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) imposed Stage-IV measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect amid rising air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR.

"The remaining 50 per cent staff shall work from home, provided that the Administrative Secretaries and Heads of Departments can call officers/officials to the office, as required to ensure uninterrupted delivery of essential and emergency public services," according to a report by PTI citing a government order issued on Saturday, 13 December.

The order directed all private offices within Delhi to operate with not more than 50% staff physically present at the workplace.

"The remaining staff shall mandatorily work from home," it added.

The government also urged all private entities to adopt flexible working hours, if possible.

Which entities are exempted from the order? "Hospitals and other public/private health establishments, Fire Services, Prisons, Public Transport, Electricity, Water, Sanitation and related municipal services, disaster management and related services, forest and environment departments/agencies engaged in air pollution control, monitoring, and enforcement activities (like teams deployed to curb biomass burning, dust control, GRAP measures, etc.), and other essential/emergency services shall be exempted from these directions," the order said.

In addition to offices, the order directed government, government-aided and unaided recognised private schools under the Directorate of Education, NDMC, MCD, and the Delhi Cantonment Board to offer both physical and online classes wherever feasible, until further orders.

The Delhi Directorate of Education instructed all schools to hold classes for students up to Class IX and XI in a hybrid mode due to the worsening air quality in the national capital.

CAQM had previously implemented Stage-III restrictions under the GRAP, including the shift to hybrid classes up to Class V and a ban on construction and demolition activities, as pollution levels surged due to adverse meteorological conditions in Delhi-NCR, the report said.

Delhi air quality On Saturday, 13 December, Delhi's AQI reached the ‘severe’ category, with visuals showing a thick smog covering the national capital.

The overall Delhi AQI rose to 457 at 10 pm on Saturday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).