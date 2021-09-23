New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday has directed all state-run alcohol outlets to maintain sufficient stocks to deal with a possible shortage in the coming days as all private liquor shops are set to wind up their business by September 30 under its new excise policy.

As per the new excise policy of the Delhi government, liquor will be sold in Delhi from November 17. But private liquor shops will be shut down on 30 September. Around 260 privately-run liquor vends in the city will close down. Of the total around 850 liquor shops in Delhi, only those operated by Delhi government agencies will continue retail sale till November 16.

In these circumstances, private liquor shops are no longer asking for new stock of liquor and the remaining stocks are getting exhausted quickly too. But a problem for a lot of shopkeepers is that these shops are going to be closed down forever.

The consumers have started experiencing the shortage as their favourite liquors brands are missing owing to the winding up of business by privately-run liquor shops.

At one of the private liquor shops on Vikas Marg in east Delhi, several liquor lovers were seen returning empty handed. They said they were told whisky or vodka brands were not available there.

"Our owner has asked us to sell whatever stock is there and lock the shop. We have already sold all other liquors and now only beer is left," said a worker managing the sale counter of the vend.

The liquor stores in Star City Mall in Mayur Vihar were also rapidly emptying their shelves before putting their shutters down permanently.

"We are sorry to return back our regular customers as stocks are depleting. We stopped restocking and placing fresh orders after it was decided by the government to close private shops," said manager of a liquor store in the mall.

A senior Excise department officer said steps are being taken to ensure that there is no shortage of liquor by strengthening retail sale from government vends.

"It's a transition period of one and half month after which things will become normal. We have already asked the government agencies running liquor stores up to November 16 to maintain stock according to demand," said the officer.

Naresh Goel, president Delhi Liquor Traders Association, said the private liquor vends in some areas like Saket have already shut their shop after selling out the remaining stocks.

"Shortage is bound to occur as private vends used to be better stocked. Closure of all the private shops in the city in one go will create shortage as government shops cannot handle the demand as they are also in the process of winding up before November 17," Goel said.

Amit Sharma, president of Delhi Liquor Sales Association, that represents workers at the liquor stores in the city, claimed around 3,000 people will be out of jobs after private stores close down.

With the closure of private vends on September 30, there will no retail liquor sale in 26 of the 272 municipal wards. Also, there are no liquor vends in 80 wards.

The New Excise Policy of Delhi government seeks to ensure equitable distribution of liquor vends across the city by dividing it into 32 zones.

Each zone covering 8-10 wards will have nearly 27 liquor vends that will provide customers walk in experience and a choice of their preferred brands.

With agency inputs

