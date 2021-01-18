Delhi govt directs officials not to rope in teachers for anything but Covid duty

"It has been seen that the district authorities are summoning the services of specific Teachers, Vice-Principals and Principals of the Directorate of Education (DoE) directly without any consultation with the Directorate. Considering the importance of education as well as the emergency related COVID duties, the district officials are directed not to summon the services of any teacher for any other administrative or field related work, other than COVID related duties," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}