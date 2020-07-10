Delhi govt dispensaries, polyclinics to start rapid antigen tests

Delhi govt dispensaries, polyclinics to start rapid antigen tests1 min read . 06:09 AM IST
Delhi reported 2,187 COVID-19 new cases and 45 deaths on Thursday
New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Rapid Antigen Detection tests will be offered by all dispensaries of the Delhi government and polyclinics from 9 am to 12 noon on all days to all eligible individuals with immediate effect, the Delhi government announced on Thursday.
"Test-Track-Treat strategy has been adopted to ensure early detection and containment of COVID-19 pandemic. In continuation of measures undertaken by Government of NCT of Delhi to augment COVID-19 testing and to ensure that it is more accessible, it has been decided that Rapid Antigen Detection tests will be offered by all Delhi Govt dispensaries and polyclinics from 9 am to 12 noon on all days to all eligible individuals (as per Annexure). This comes into effect immediately," read an order by Directorate General of Health Services, the Delhi government.
Delhi reported 2,187 COVID-19 new cases and 45 deaths on Thursday, the total number of positive cases in the national capital reached 1,07,051.
According to the official data, the total number of positive cases includes 82,226 recovered/discharged/migrated and 3,258 deaths. At present, there are 21,567 active cases in the national capital.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
