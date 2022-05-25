Delhi: Govt employees directed to travel by bus at least once a week. Here's why

Delhi: Govt employees directed to travel by bus at least once a week. Here's why1 min read . 05:26 PM IST
The Delhi transport corporation has asked it Group A and Group B employees to travel at least once a week on in DTC and cluster buses
The Delhi Government's transport department on Wednesday issued a circular that mentioned that Group A and B employees will have to travel in DTC and cluster buses at least once a week for this reason.
Delhi bus transport system is one of the backbone of the capital city's residents.
Keeping that in mind , the transport corporation has now asked it Group A and Group B employees to travel at least once a week on these buses.
See Delhi government's order here
The Group A and Group B employees have been asked to travel by the national capital's government buses, at least once a week, in order to provide feedback into the Delhi transport corporation about the arrangement and facilities of the bus.
The employees have been asked to provide their feed on this Google Form- https://forms.gle/RVis8KGoyof1dRs77
Titled ‘Encouraging and Promoting the Use of Public Transport System’, the order has asked the employees to take part in the government's endeavor to ensure safe, affordable, convenient and efficient public transport system with the objective to de-congest the traffic as well as reduce the vehicular pollution in Delhi.
The order asks the employees to give a feedback on the following
-General cleanliness and maintenance of buses
-Availability of Marshal in the bus
-Behaviour of driver and conductor
-Observing of Bus Lane Discipline by the Driver
-Stopping of bus at designated bus stop
-Issue of over speeding/ Dangerous driving/ overtaking by the Driver
-Bus availability on time.
According to the directive, Delhi has a fleet of 7000 buses operated by the Transport Department of Delhi and recently, low-flooe electric buses (e-bus)are also being added to the fleet of DTC and Cluster buses.
