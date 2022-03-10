Delhi govt exempts penalty fee for delay in renewal for school buses, cabs

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The condition applies to school cabs operated by operators, individuals, and schools and school buses having school bus permits and owned by schools only
The Delhi government has decided to exempt penalty fee for delay in the renewal of fitness and permit for school cabs and buses. The move has been taken to ensure the smooth functioning of the school. However, the Delhi government's order is only applicable till April 30.
The condition applies to school cabs operated by operators, individuals, and schools and school buses having school bus permits and owned by schools only.
Taking to Twitter, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot wrote "To ensure smooth functioning of school services, Delhi govt has decided to exempt penalty fee for delays in renewal of fitness and permit up to 30.04.2022 for - School cabs (operated by operators/individuals/schools) -School buses (having school bus permit and owned by schools only)."
In addition to this, the Delhi government launched Aam Aadmi School Clinics, an initiative to promote the mental, physical and emotional wellbeing of school students on Tuesday, March 8.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia along with Health Minister Satyendar Jain inaugurated 20 Aam Aadmi School Clinics at an event held at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Moti Bagh. These 20 clinics are a part of a pilot project implemented by the Delhi Government in collaboration with The Hans Foundation.
"This is a unique first-of-its-kind project in the whole country. It is currently being executed in 20 schools of the Delhi government and will be further established in more schools around Delhi. Each clinic will have a trained doctor, ANM, Psychologist & Multi-Task Worker. ANM will be responsible for screening the students for any physical as well as mental health issues. In case of a physical health issue, ANM will refer the student to the doctor, whereas to the psychologist in case you have any mental health concerns," Jain said.
