Home >News >India >Delhi govt exempts registration fee for electric vehicles
Delhi govt exempts registration fee for electric vehicles

1 min read . 12:38 PM IST Staff Writer

Delhi govt had already exempted electric vehicles from road tax on 11th October.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Friday exempted electric vehicles from registration fee in the national capital. The govt's policy to exempt all battery operated vehicles from registration fee under its electric vehicle policy was shared by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

"Congrats again, Delhi! Next in list of breakthrough incentives promised by CM @ArvindKejriwal, Delhi govt exempts Registration fee on Battery Operated Vehicles. Delhi leads again, the EV way! ," Gahlot said in a tweet.

Chief Minister Kejriwal had in August launched the Electric Vehicle Policy announcing incentives of up to 1.5 lakh on the purchase of four-wheelers, 30,000 on two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws and freight carriers, besides promising waiver of road tax and registration fee.

