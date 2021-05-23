The Delhi administration has decided to extend the lockdown in the national capital by another week, announced Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday.

Kejriwal said that if the Covid-19 cases continue to show a downward trend, the unlock process will begin in a phased manner in Delhi from 31 May.

The announcement comes in the backdrop of Delhi reporting 1,600 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the positivity rate to 2.5%.

A lockdown was first imposed in the national capital on 19 April, which was later extended multiple times, lastly on 16 May.

"Delhi was the first to impose lockdown across the country during the second wave of the virus. But within a month, the situation seems to be stabilising due to the discipline showed by the residents of the national capital," said Kejriwal.

"The positivity rate has decreased from the all-time high of 36% to 2.5%," he stated.

However, Kejriwal said, Delhi is continuing to show over 1,000 cases every day even now. "In light of this, everybody is of the view that the lockdown should be extended by a week," he said.

Further speaking about the shortage of vaccines, the Delhi CM said that he is in talks with both domestic and international manufacturers to procure more stock.

"There is a possibility that the third wave will not hit if everyone is vaccinated. We are planning to vaccinate everyone as soon as possible. I am in talks with domestic and foreign companies regarding vaccines. We are ready to spend from our budget," said Kejriwal.

Support for lockdown

According to a recent survey conducted by community platform LocalCircles, 68% of respondents from Delhi favoured a weeklong extension of the lockdown, said the founder of LocalCircles Sachin Tapadia.

The percentage of respondents favouring lockdown extension was 85% in the last two weeks, he said.

Further, Brijesh Goyal, the chairman of the Chamber of Trade and Industry(CTI), said the opinion of traders was divided regarding the extension of the lockdown, as revealed in a survey conducted by it.

"Fifty percent traders of Delhi are in favour of extending the lockdown for another one week and the remaining 50% supported opening the city," he said.

Goyal said the survey also revealed that 85% of factory owners were in favour of opening up all types of industrial activities shut due to the lockdown.

