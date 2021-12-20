Delhi government has decided to extend the distribution of free ration in the city for six months till May 31, 2022, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday following a Cabinet meeting.

During a virtual press conference, Kejriwal said, “We have started distributing free ration ever since the outbreak of coronavirus. The time period of this scheme has ended, so this is being extended by six months. The Cabinet today decided that free ration distribution will continue till May 31 next year." The scheme ended on November 30.

Under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013, and the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), the Delhi government distributes free ration to beneficiaries. The city has over 2,000 fair price shops, 17.77 lakh ration card holders and around 72.78 lakh beneficiaries. Free ration is given over and above subsidised grains distributed to them through ration shops.

The PMGKAY was launched in March last year after the COVID-19 outbreak. Initially, the scheme was launched for April-June last year, but was later extended to November 30.

However, in November, Centre said there no proposal to extend distribution of free ration through the PMGKAY beyond November 30.

Then too, Kejriwal had said that the free ration distribution would be continued in Delhi by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government till May 31, 2022.

The Delhi chief minister had also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to extend the free ration distribution scheme to benefit the poor.

