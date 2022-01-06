Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia today said that the last date for filing applications for admission in nursery and entry-level classes in private schools of Delhi is being extended for further two weeks in view of rising Covid-19 cases in the national capital.

The last date to apply for admissions to entry-level classes in Delhi private schools was January 12.

"Keeping in view the prevailing Covid conditions, the last date for filing applications for admission in nursery and entry-level classes in private schools of Delhi is being extended for further two weeks," Manish Sisodia tweeted.

Earlier, the process of admissions for nursery classes in private schools across the national capital had begun on 15 December. The application window was scheduled to close tomorrow.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) had notified the admission schedule in November.

The DoE has directed that the number of seats at the entry level shall not be less than the highest number of seats in entry-level classes during the last three academic years -- 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22.

"We have told schools that no deviation from the notified schedule shall be permitted. Each school shall display the admission schedule on its notice board and website. Further, each school shall ensure that application forms for admission are made available to all applicants till the last date of submission of the form," the official said.

Schools shall develop and adopt admission criteria that shall be fair, reasonable, well-defined, equitable, non-discriminatory, unambiguous and transparent.

"No school shall adopt a criterion abolished by the department including charging capitation fees or donations. Pre-schools or montessori schools run by registered societies or trusts as branches of recognised unaided schools will have to follow a single admission process for their pre-school and main school considering them as one institution," the official said.

A monitoring cell is being constituted in each district under the chairmanship of the concerned deputy director, who shall ensure that every private school uploads its admission criteria and points on the online module, among other things.

