Delhi govt extends 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign till Nov-end
1 min read.03:14 PM IST
PTI
New Delhi: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said the AAP government has decided to extend the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign to curb vehicular pollution till November 30.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had launched the campaign on October 21, saying that even if 10 lakh vehicles in the city join the campaign, the PM10 levels would fall by 1.5 tonnes and PM2.5 by 0.4 tonnes in a year.
