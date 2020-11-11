Delhi govt extends validity of vehicle-related documents till 31 Dec

Delhi government extended the validity of vehicle-related documents till 31 December, 2020 keeping in mind to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The documents include fitness, permit(all types), driving license, or any other concerned documents which had expired on February 1, 2020 or would expire by December 1 this year.

The government had earlier extended the validity of documents to September 30 but with the number of rising coronavirus cases in the national capital, it has decided to further extend the effectiveness of the documents.

"Taking into consideration the grim situation still continuing due to conditions for prevention of spread of Covid-19 across the country, it has now been advised that the documents such as Fitness, Permit (all types), Driving License, Registration or any other concerned documents considered in this category of relaxation whose extension of validity could not or not likely be granted due to lockdown and which had expired since 1.02.2020 or would expire by 31.12.2020, the same maybe treated to be valid till 31.12.2020," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

Delhi has reported 7830 coronavirus positive cases on Tuesday taking the total number of cases to 4,51,832. The number of pandemic-related deaths have reached 7143.

