Delhi govt extends validity of vehicle-related documents till 31 Dec

"Taking into consideration the grim situation still continuing due to conditions for prevention of spread of Covid-19 across the country, it has now been advised that the documents such as Fitness, Permit (all types), Driving License, Registration or any other concerned documents considered in this category of relaxation whose extension of validity could not or not likely be granted due to lockdown and which had expired since 1.02.2020 or would expire by 31.12.2020, the same maybe treated to be valid till 31.12.2020," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.