It will be compulsory for anyone travelling to Delhi from Maharashtra to carry a negative RT-PCR report dated 72 hours prior to arrival, as per the order. Travellers without a negative Covid-19 report will be placed in quarantine for a period of 14 days.
The preventative measures will remain in place till 30 April.
CM Kejriwal writes to PM Modi on Delhi's Covid situation
Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that the coronavirus situation in the Capital is deteriorating rapidly. The Chief Minister also urged the PM to reserve around 7,000 hospital beds in the city for Covid-19 patients.
The Capital now has less than 100 ICU beds for Covid-19 patients, CM Arvind Kejriwal said. Virtually addressing the people of Delhi today, the state CM said that the national capital is witnessing an upward trajectory in terms of new confirmed cases of Covid-19.
Hospital beds in Delhi reserved for Covid-19 patients are filling up rapidly. "Positivity rate increased from 24% to 30% in the last 24 hours," he added.
On Saturday, Delhi registered 24,375 fresh Covid-19 cases. This was the national capital's highest single-day tally since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.