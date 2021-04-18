The Delhi government has lodged an FIR against four airlines for failing to check the Covid-19 test reports of all passengers travelling to the national capital from Maharashtra.

The order has reportedly been issued by the Kejriwal-led Delhi government for taking action against Indigo, Vistara, SpiceJet and Air Asia.

The proceedings will be held under the Disaster Management Act (DDMA), 2005.

"The cases have been registered against four airlines for not checking RTPCR test reports of passengers coming to Delhi from Maharshtra," a Delhi government source told news agency PTI.

The decision was taken following an exponential rise in coronavirus cases in the Capita.

The Aam Aadmi Party's official Twitter account also shared an update related to the matter. Delhi government files FIR against 4 airlines:

Airlines did not check each passenger from Maharashtra for a negative RT-PCR report

Earlier, FIR was lodged against 2 Private Hospitals for misinformation on beds

FIR lodged under the DDMA act

Covid negative report must for those coming from Maha

Earlier this month, the Delhi government had announced a new set of guidelines in view of the recent spurt in Covid-19 cases in the Capital.

It will be compulsory for anyone travelling to Delhi from Maharashtra to carry a negative RT-PCR report dated 72 hours prior to arrival, as per the order. Travellers without a negative Covid-19 report will be placed in quarantine for a period of 14 days.

The preventative measures will remain in place till 30 April.

CM Kejriwal writes to PM Modi on Delhi's Covid situation

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that the coronavirus situation in the Capital is deteriorating rapidly. The Chief Minister also urged the PM to reserve around 7,000 hospital beds in the city for Covid-19 patients.

The Capital now has less than 100 ICU beds for Covid-19 patients, CM Arvind Kejriwal said. Virtually addressing the people of Delhi today, the state CM said that the national capital is witnessing an upward trajectory in terms of new confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Hospital beds in Delhi reserved for Covid-19 patients are filling up rapidly. "Positivity rate increased from 24% to 30% in the last 24 hours," he added.

On Saturday, Delhi registered 24,375 fresh Covid-19 cases. This was the national capital's highest single-day tally since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

