Delhi govt files police complaint over ‘fabricated’ claims on teachers counting stray dogs

The Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) has lodged a formal complaint with the police, seeking legal action over alleged misinformation circulating on social media regarding a circular on the appointment of nodal officers for issues related to stray dogs.

Addressing a press conference, Veditha Reddy, Director of Directorate of Education, said the claims regarding a notification that teachers have been directed to count stray dogs are “false, fabricated, and baseless.”

“It is categorically stated that this claim is completely false, fabricated, and baseless. No such order, instruction, circular or policy decision has ever been issued by the Directorate of Education requiring teachers to count dogs... Teachers are engaged only for academic responsibilities. The false narrative is completely mischievous and directly harms the teachers' morale and dignity,” Veditha Reddy said.

Noting that the "misinformation" has created confusion and misled parents and teachers, she alleged that some persons are impersonating teachers and counting dogs and making videos on social media.

She continued, “This has created confusion and panic among teachers and school staff, misled the parents and the public at large... Some people on social media have been seen to be impersonating teachers and counting dogs, which is completely mischievous. This issue has been formally taken cognisance of. Digital evidence, posts and timelines have been documented and preserved. A formal complaint has also been filed with the Delhi Police.”

“The complaint addresses the deliberate misinformation, impersonation of some persons as teachers, criminal defamation, coordinated amplification, incitement and misuse of social media. Legal action will be pursued in accordance with the law and facts, and responsibility will prevail over false narratives,” the DoE director said.

“Teacher's dignity and student's safety are non-negotiable. False narratives are being created to create panic among teachers, damage the credibility of our department. A Case has been registered against misuse of social media,” she said.

"We have compiled digital evidence, posts and timelines. A formal complaint has been filed with the Delhi Police," she said.

The government has also shared a list of social media handles spreading false information.

The DoE has said the actions attract provisions of Sections 353(2) (defamation by publishing false statements harming the reputation of a public authority and its officials) and 196 (making and circulating statements conducing to public mischief and fear) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).