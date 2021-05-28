"The Health and Family Welfare Department of NCT of Delhi intends to procure SARS-Cov2 vaccine on an urgent basis to control and mange the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Global Expression of Interest is hereby invited from international manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccine or their authorised agents or from direct importers with appropriate licence to import the vaccine in India," the document read.
The bidders have been asked to submit their offer or expression of interest through e-mail by 5 pm on June 7.
The central government has so far approved three vaccines for use in India -- Covishield, Covaxin and Russia's Sputnik V.
The Serum Institute of India (SII) makes Covishield (under licence from AstraZeneca), while Bharat Biotech makes the indigenously-developed Covaxin.
Delhi has so far received 47.44 lakh doses from the Centre for those aged above 45, and healthcare and frontline workers.
Of this, 44.76 lakh doses have been utilised so far.