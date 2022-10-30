Delhi govt forms 586 teams to ensure compliance of GRAP III rules. Read here2 min read . Updated: 30 Oct 2022, 03:17 PM IST
- After a high-level meeting, the Environment Ministry of Delhi formed 586 teams to ensure compliance of GRAP III rules
With the air quality of the national capital worsening day by day and the Air Quality Index above the 300 mark (very poor category) in most of the regions, the Delhi government has formed 586 teams to ensure compliance with the rules like a ban on construction and demolition activities.