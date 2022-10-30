With the air quality of the national capital worsening day by day and the Air Quality Index above the 300 mark (very poor category) in most of the regions, the Delhi government has formed 586 teams to ensure compliance with the rules like a ban on construction and demolition activities.

The decision was announced after a high-level meeting on Sunday, chaired by Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai to discuss steps related to the implementation of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage III rules in Delhi.

The city is reeling under 'Very Poor' to 'Severe' air quality due to unfavorable meteorological conditions and slow winds. The air quality worsened after Diwali as people flouted government norms to burst firecrackers during the festival.

Amid a such rise in the levels of pollution, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) decided to implement GRAP Stage III guidelines in Delhi.

"As per the dynamic model and weather/ meteorological forecast, the overall air quality over Delhi is likely to remain in the Very Poor to Severe category from 29 October to 30 October The air quality is likely to deteriorate and remain in a Severe category from 31 October to 01 November and for the subsequent 6 Days, the air quality is likely to fluctuate between the Severe to Very Poor category. The winds are forecasted to be calm in the coming days and the wind direction is likely to change course frequently. Thus, there is a high likelihood of the pollutants getting trapped in the region and not getting dispersed effectively", the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said in a statement.

During the Stage III of GRAP, the roads are cleaned more frequently, all construction activities will be strictly prohibited, with the exception of those already underway for projects involving railroads, metro systems, airports, and hospitals. The State government would be able to impose restrictions on light motor vehicles (LMVs) that run on BS-III gasoline or BS-IV diesel, etc.

The Commission for Air Quality Management has appealed to the residents of Delhi-NCR to follow Citizen Charter and has asked for their cooperation.

"Choose a cleaner commute - share a ride to work or use public transport or walk or cycle. People, whose positions allow working from home, may work from home. Do not use coal and wood for heating purposes. Individual house owners may provide electric heaters (during winter) to security staff to avoid open burning. Combine errands and reduce trips. Walk to errands wherever possible," the Ministry had said in a statement.