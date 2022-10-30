Delhi govt forms 586 teams to ensure compliance of GRAP III rules. Read here

"As per the dynamic model and weather/ meteorological forecast, the overall air quality over Delhi is likely to remain in the Very Poor to Severe category from 29 October to 30 October The air quality is likely to deteriorate and remain in a Severe category from 31 October to 01 November and for the subsequent 6 Days, the air quality is likely to fluctuate between the Severe to Very Poor category. The winds are forecasted to be calm in the coming days and the wind direction is likely to change course frequently. Thus, there is a high likelihood of the pollutants getting trapped in the region and not getting dispersed effectively", the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said in a statement.