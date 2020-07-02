Delhi govt forms committee to explore measures to boost economic activity

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government formed a 12-member committee to explore economic reform measures to help businesses recover from the impact of covid-19.

The committee, which will be headed by Delhi Development Commission vice-chairperson Jasmine Shah, will explore reform measures that improve ease of doing business and shorten the process of economic recovery. The committee will also conduct an analysis of the measures to be taken by various agencies, departments and businesses for recovery.

Delhi, along with the rest of the country was under a lockdown since 25 March which led to businesses being impacted across the country. The first phase of unlock began in June. The extended lockdown has also affected the finances of states. Delhi was among the first states to demand for easing of restrictions to ensure that economic activity can resume.

"The covid-19 pandemic has caused a devastating economic impact - nationally and in Delhi. By supporting the early opening up of the economy and creating a robust health care strategy centred around 5 key measures - widespread testing and isolation, increasing the number of beds, stocking pulse oximeters and oxygen concentrators, plasma therapy and survey and screening, Delhi government has set the ground for economic recovery. Through this Committee, we look forward to collaborating with key industry representatives and identifying specific additional measures that government agencies can take to shorten the process of economic recovery," Shah said.

The order issued on 1 July by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority regarding the formation of this committee said that the committee shall explore the possibility of renewal or automatic extension of existing licenses issued by the various department and local bodies.

This committee will also explore provisions of online license issuing systems or doorstep delivery of licensing systems. The key focus of the committee will be exploring economic reform measures that have the potential for revenue mobilisation for the Delhi government. The committee will also explore international best practices to enable economic recovery.

“The committee shall also examine and suggest penalties or fines or interest imposed on public or business due to COVID-19 pandemic, which can be waived off to remove undue financial hardship," the order noted.

