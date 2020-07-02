Delhi govt forms committee to explore measures to boost economic activity

"The covid-19 pandemic has caused a devastating economic impact - nationally and in Delhi. By supporting the early opening up of the economy and creating a robust health care strategy centred around 5 key measures - widespread testing and isolation, increasing the number of beds, stocking pulse oximeters and oxygen concentrators, plasma therapy and survey and screening, Delhi government has set the ground for economic recovery. Through this Committee, we look forward to collaborating with key industry representatives and identifying specific additional measures that government agencies can take to shorten the process of economic recovery," Shah said.