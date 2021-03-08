OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi: Govt gave free rations to 69.60 lakh people not having ration cards

The Delhi government provided free dry rations against 69.60 lakh e-coupons to persons in need of food and not in possession of ration cards under its special coronavirus relief initiative, according to the Delhi Economic Survey report tabled in the legislative assembly on Monday.

The scheme, "Mukhya Mantri Corona Sahayata Yojana", was launched in the wake of the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A healthcare worker collects swab sample of a Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar resident for COVID- 19 test, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, at Dharavi slum area in Mumbai.

Maharashtra reports 8,744 new COVID-19 cases today

1 min read . 09:17 PM IST
A traveller reacts as a health worker tries to take his nasal swab for COVID-19 test outside a bus station in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, Feb.17, 2021. A cluster of over a 100 cases has been detected in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru at an apartment complex, prompting state authorities to make RT-PCR testing mandatory for international travelers, or those who had visited or transited through either South Africa or Brazil. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Tamil Nadu records 556 new covid-19 cases and three deaths

1 min read . 09:12 PM IST
The pink booth is exclusively staffed by women including vaccinators, site supervisors and security personnel

On Women's Day, Karnataka govt announces all-woman Covid vaccine booth in each district

1 min read . 09:02 PM IST
Italy extends AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to people over 65

Italy extends AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to people over 65

1 min read . 08:57 PM IST

Accordingly, similar to the entitlement under the National Food Security Act, five kilogram food grains (four kg wheat and one kg rice) per beneficiary free of cost was given against 69.60 lakh e-coupons to individuals under the non-PDS category (who are not covered under regular public distribution system).

The dry rations were distributed through approximately 550 designated centres across Delhi from April 7, 2020.

Complying with the Supreme Court order issued on September 29 last year, free dry rations were provided to sex workers registered with the National Aids Control Organization through NGOs from the food grains available under the "Mukhya Mantri Corona Sahayta Yojana".

"Dry ration -- 64,219 kg wheat and 15,795 kg rice -- has been provided to NGOs for further distribution to the 15,782 sex workers as per the list provided by them till January 14," the economic survey report said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout