Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi: Govt gave free rations to 69.60 lakh people not having ration cards

Delhi: Govt gave free rations to 69.60 lakh people not having ration cards

Delhi: Govt gave free rations to 69.60 lakh people not having ration cards
1 min read . 09:41 PM IST PTI

  • The scheme, Mukhya Mantri Corona Sahayata Yojana, was launched in the wake of the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19
  • The dry rations were distributed through approximately 550 designated centres across Delhi from April 7, 2020

The Delhi government provided free dry rations against 69.60 lakh e-coupons to persons in need of food and not in possession of ration cards under its special coronavirus relief initiative, according to the Delhi Economic Survey report tabled in the legislative assembly on Monday.

The Delhi government provided free dry rations against 69.60 lakh e-coupons to persons in need of food and not in possession of ration cards under its special coronavirus relief initiative, according to the Delhi Economic Survey report tabled in the legislative assembly on Monday.

The scheme, "Mukhya Mantri Corona Sahayata Yojana", was launched in the wake of the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Maharashtra reports 8,744 new COVID-19 cases today

1 min read . 09:17 PM IST

Tamil Nadu records 556 new covid-19 cases and three deaths

1 min read . 09:12 PM IST

On Women's Day, Karnataka govt announces all-woman Covid vaccine booth in each district

1 min read . 09:02 PM IST

Italy extends AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to people over 65

1 min read . 08:57 PM IST

The scheme, "Mukhya Mantri Corona Sahayata Yojana", was launched in the wake of the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Maharashtra reports 8,744 new COVID-19 cases today

1 min read . 09:17 PM IST

Tamil Nadu records 556 new covid-19 cases and three deaths

1 min read . 09:12 PM IST

On Women's Day, Karnataka govt announces all-woman Covid vaccine booth in each district

1 min read . 09:02 PM IST

Italy extends AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to people over 65

1 min read . 08:57 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Accordingly, similar to the entitlement under the National Food Security Act, five kilogram food grains (four kg wheat and one kg rice) per beneficiary free of cost was given against 69.60 lakh e-coupons to individuals under the non-PDS category (who are not covered under regular public distribution system).

The dry rations were distributed through approximately 550 designated centres across Delhi from April 7, 2020.

Complying with the Supreme Court order issued on September 29 last year, free dry rations were provided to sex workers registered with the National Aids Control Organization through NGOs from the food grains available under the "Mukhya Mantri Corona Sahayta Yojana".

"Dry ration -- 64,219 kg wheat and 15,795 kg rice -- has been provided to NGOs for further distribution to the 15,782 sex workers as per the list provided by them till January 14," the economic survey report said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.