Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi govt gives 1 cr financial aid to deceased Covid warrior's kin

Delhi govt gives 1 cr financial aid to deceased Covid warrior's kin

Premium
Delhi govt gives 1 cr financial aid to deceased Covid warrior's kin
1 min read . 07:38 PM IST ANI

  • Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said he has given one crore rupees to the family of Corona Warrior, who succumbed to the disease
  • I pray to God to give courage to the whole family. It is also a matter of pride that without caring about his life, he kept serving the people, said Jain

Delhi government on Saturday provided financial assistance of 1 crore to the family of late "Corona warrior" Deep Chand, a Deputy Assistant of Rajiv Gandhi Hospital Corona Ward, who lost his life during Corona service.

Delhi government on Saturday provided financial assistance of 1 crore to the family of late "Corona warrior" Deep Chand, a Deputy Assistant of Rajiv Gandhi Hospital Corona Ward, who lost his life during Corona service.

Deep Chand got infected while on duty.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Deep Chand got infected while on duty.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

While offering aid to the family of Deep Chand, Health Minister Satyendra Jain said he has given one crore rupees to the family of Corona Warrior, who succumbed to the disease.

"I pray to God to give courage to the whole family. It is also a matter of pride that without caring about his life, he kept serving the people," said Jain.

On the shortage of vaccines in Delhi, Jain said the central government has done this deliberately. The central government takes half of the vaccines and then gives 25 per cent to the state government and 25 per cent to the private bodies.

Jain said, "Delhi government is giving the vaccines free of cost, but we do not have the vaccines. Those who are investing money, only they are getting it. It is wrong."

The minister said that it is only the central government that is giving these hospitals the vaccine at different prices, some are giving doses at 600, while some are giving doses at 1,000, the same vaccine is being found at different rates. (ANI)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!